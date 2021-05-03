Tui has come to an arrangement with Riu Hotels to dispose of its 49% minority stake in the Spanish hotel group.

The €670 million (£575 million) deal will see Riu take full ownership of 19 properties jointly-owned with Tui, and a further two under development.



Peter Krueger, chief strategy and M&M officer for Tui Group’s hotel investments, said the deal would separate hotel management and holiday experience from ownership.



The management of all 100 Riu hotel and resorts worldwide will continue under a 50-50 joint venture between the two firms, including the 21 properties Riu is set to take full ownership of.



Tui said the move would ensure it has less cash tied up in land and real estate. Proceeds from the sale "will be used to reduce the group’s corona debt" said Tui.



It comes as part of Tui’s "asset right" strategy, which dates to December 2019 with the inclusion of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in Tui’s joint venture with Tui Cruises.