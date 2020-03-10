The move, said Tui, would extend to its package travel, cruise and hotel divisions "until further notice".

It comes after the group announced at the weekend sweeping changes, alterations and cancellations to its worldwide programmes.

"In this rapidly changing environment, the safety and welfare of our guests and employees worldwide remains of paramount importance," said the operator in a statement.



"Thus Tui Group has decided, in line with government guidelines, to suspend the vast majority of all travel operations until further notice.



"This temporary suspension is aimed at contributing to global governmental efforts to mitigate the effects of the spread of Covid-19."