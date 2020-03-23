The money, said Tui, would be used to "cushion the unprecedented effects" of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



The loan was committed by the German government on 27 March as part of its Covid-19 state support programme, and signed for on Wednesday (8 April).



"Following the international travel restrictions, Tui decided to apply for the KfW loan in order to cushion the unprecedented effects of the pandemic until normal business operations can be resumed," said the German travel giant in a statement issued on Wednesday.