Tui Maya and Tui Skyla will launch from Budapest later this summer but Tui Isla will not operate

Tui has further postponed the launch of its river cruise fleet until June and confirmed a temporary cut in capacity.

The first customer sailing onboard Tui Skyla will now take place on 28 June, while Tui Maya will cruise for the first time on 2 July with both ships operating from Budapest.

A Tui spokesperson confirmed that “due to the ongoing uncertainty around travel restrictions”, the decision had been taken to "temporarily reduce our river cruise fleet" with its third ship, Tui Isla, not operating this summer.

“We have contacted all customers impacted to discuss their options,” the spokesperson added.

Tui said it was also contacting all river customers affected by the latest cancellations “to discuss a range of flexible options”.

Customers can amend for free if they have an existing booking due to depart between 31 May and 27 June 2021. There is also a price match option to allow those with like-for-like bookings to move their holiday to later this summer.

Tui announced its plans to enter the river cruise market in April 2019 after acquiring a fleet of three vessels.

The adults-only ships had originally been due to launch at an event in Amsterdam in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Tui’s ocean line Marella Cruises postponed its resumption to June 30 last week.