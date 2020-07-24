Search TTG
Competitions
Nominate your colleague to win a Valletta city break for two
24 Jul 2020
Win an iPad Air with Belleair Holidays and Malta
13 Jul 2020
Win one of three picnic bundles by taking South Tyrol's agent survey
03 Jul 2020
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
23 Mar 2020
Nominate your colleague to win a Valletta city break for two
Win an iPad Air with Belleair Holidays and Malta
Win one of three picnic bundles by taking South Tyrol's agent survey
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
VIEW ALL COMPETITIONS
PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019
Campaign Business Media Brand of the Year 2020
Tui to close 166 high street stores
30 Jul 2020
by Rob Gill
& James Chapple
70% of 900 impacted roles to be moved over to new homeworking sales and service team
Next Article
TTG's #SaveTravel letter tops 1,200 signatures
James Chapple
Deputy News Editor
TTG Media Ltd.
Rob Gill
Freelance journalist
TTG Media Ltd.
More By This Author
Government opens up loan scheme to smaller firms
Travelport launches tracker for airline Covid health measures
Costa Rica to reopen borders to UK visitors from 1 August
