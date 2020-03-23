The 11,000 covers all areas of the business, with 4,455 retail staff (99%) furloughed from tomorrow (1 April) as Tui’s retail stores have closed.

A small number of team members will remain working as a virtual call centre to support the company’s other contact centres.

Team members will also continue to support third party suppliers and agents.



Andrew Flintham, managing director Tui UK and Ireland, said: “The travel industry is facing unprecedented pressure.

"We will continue to put the customer at the heart of what we do, and when they can holiday with us again we want to be in the best position to deliver the wide range of destinations and experiences we do today.

"It is therefore imperative that we make these difficult cost decisions and also look after our colleagues during such unprecedented uncertainty. We are a fantastic business and we look forward to taking people on holiday again soon.”