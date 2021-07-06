Tui has cancelled all flights and holidays to Cuba through to the end of August after Grant Shapps on Wednesday (14 July) confirmed the country would be added to the UK government’s red list.

Tui confirmed shortly before midnight on Wednesday into Thursday that flight TOM134 from Manchester to Varadero on Thursday (15 July) would be cancelled. Customers have been given the option of a full cash refund or to change their booking to an alternative holiday departing at a later date.



"We won’t take customers to red destinations or those which require quarantine on arrival unless this can be foregone by a Covid test," said the airline and operator. Cuba will officially join the red list at 4am on Monday (19 July).



"All customers currently on holiday in Cuba, who were due to return after 4am on Monday 19 July, have been contacted to confirm that they will now return on TOM135 from Varadero to Manchester on Thursday 15 July," said Tui. "This flight is scheduled to depart at 11.20pm local time and lands into Manchester (Terminal 2) at 8.15am local time on Friday 16 July.



"All holidays to Cuba are now cancelled up to and including 31 August 2021 and customers will be contacted and given the option of a full cash refund or to change to a later date or alternative holiday."