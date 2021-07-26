Tui will fly to Antalya from Teesside International next summer.
Weekly flights will get under way on 26 May 2022 and run through to 22 September 2022.
Fares will go on sale next week.
It is the second route from Teesside announced by Tui following confirmation last October it would return to the airport after a nine-year hiatus with a weekly Palma route, launching on 10 May 2022.
Antalya becomes the 15th route confirmed at Teesside since the airport was taken back into public ownership two years ago.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen described Tui’s commitment to Teesside with a second summer 2022 route as another "huge vote of confidence" in the airport.
"It was a fantastic coup to announce the UK’s biggest holiday firm is coming back to Teesside and this just proves that with a clear plan we can make the airport the success we all know it can be," said Houchen.
“Tui’s increased commitment for summer 2022 is another huge vote of confidence, and we’ll continue to work with the firm to see how we can get people from their doorstep and through our terminal.”