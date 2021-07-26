Weekly flights will get under way on 26 May 2022 and run through to 22 September 2022.



Fares will go on sale next week.



It is the second route from Teesside announced by Tui following confirmation last October it would return to the airport after a nine-year hiatus with a weekly Palma route, launching on 10 May 2022.



Antalya becomes the 15th route confirmed at Teesside since the airport was taken back into public ownership two years ago.