Tui will restart flights and holidays to Croatia, Palma and Crete this week.
Trips to Chania will resume on Tuesday (27 July) followed by Palma on Thursday (29 July).
Then at the weekend, Tui will head back to Croatia, starting with flights and holidays to Dubrovnik on Sunday (1 August).
This will be followed by Split on Monday (2 August) and Pula next Tuesday (2 August).
Croatia was added to the UK’s green watchlist on 19 July, although it has since introduced a pre-arrival negative test requirement for all UK arrivals, including those fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Tui, which issued a full update on its upcoming operations on Monday (26 July), is currently operating to several green light destinations, including Madeira, Porto Santo, Malta, Gibraltar, Iceland and Jersey, as well as Antigua and Barbados.
Amber list destinations served by Tui, meanwhile, include the Balearics and the Canaries, Cyprus, Jamaica, Alicante and Malaga, several Greek islands and Saint Lucia.
However, Canada, Kenya, Seychelles and Tobago departures up to and on 31 July are cancelled, as are trips to Halkidiki, Kefalonia, Prevesa, Samos, Santorini and Thassos and Agadir in Morocco.
Elsewhere, Tui’s lakes and mountains trips to Switzerland are off until at least 1 August, and Italy until 10 August.
Trips to Bulgaria also look set for an extended period of cancellations after Bulgaria added the UK to its red list, the same day the UK placed it on its green list. Tui has cancelled all trips to Bourgas, serving Sunny Beach, departing up to and on 8 August, while trips to Varna are off until the end of October.
Tui is reviewing its programme on a three-weekly basis, taking account of the government’s rolling traffic light updates. It has ruled out operating to red list destinations, or destinations where quarantine is required on arrival unless this can be avoided through testing.
Other destinations currently not being served by Tui include the US, Turkey, Mexico, the UAE, the Maldives, Mauritius, Costa Rica, Cuba, Egypt, Tunisia and the Dominican Republic.
It has pledged to give customers seven days’ notice of cancellations that owe to changes in Government guidance, or any review of its holiday programme.