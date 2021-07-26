Trips to Chania will resume on Tuesday (27 July) followed by Palma on Thursday (29 July).



Then at the weekend, Tui will head back to Croatia, starting with flights and holidays to Dubrovnik on Sunday (1 August).



This will be followed by Split on Monday (2 August) and Pula next Tuesday (2 August).



Croatia was added to the UK’s green watchlist on 19 July, although it has since introduced a pre-arrival negative test requirement for all UK arrivals, including those fully vaccinated against Covid-19.



Tui, which issued a full update on its upcoming operations on Monday (26 July), is currently operating to several green light destinations, including Madeira, Porto Santo, Malta, Gibraltar, Iceland and Jersey, as well as Antigua and Barbados.



Amber list destinations served by Tui, meanwhile, include the Balearics and the Canaries, Cyprus, Jamaica, Alicante and Malaga, several Greek islands and Saint Lucia.