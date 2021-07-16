The tour operator will resume holidays to Cyprus and Jamaica on Thursday (22 July), followed by Marrakech and Skiathos on Friday (23 July) and then Fuerteventura and Alicante on Saturday (24 July).

Tui will then reintroduce Kefalonia and Malaga from Sunday (25 July), Chania from 27 July, La Palma from 29 July and Dubrovnik in Croatia from 1 August.

“We are continually reviewing our holiday programme and cancellations in line with government updates every three weeks,” said the operator.



Tui is already operating to several amber destinations such as the Balearics, Canary Islands, several Greek islands, Portugal and Saint Lucia.

Other moves include cancelling the following destinations up to and including 31 July: Aruba, Greece (Halkidiki, Preveza, Samos, Santorini and Thassos), Italy, Morocco (Agadir), mainland Spain (except Alicante and Malaga) and the Tui Lakes & Mountains programme.

Holidays using non-Tui flights to Canada, Kenya, Seychelles and Tobago also remain cancelled up to including 31 July, while trips to Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Florida, Mexico, Turkey and Tunisia are cancelled up to and including 15 August.

Departures using non-Tui flights to India, Indonesia, Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Phuket, United Arab Emirates and the US have also been cancelled up to and including 15 August.



Finally, Tui’s holidays to Cuba will remain cancelled up to and including 31 August.



“We won’t take any customers to red destinations or those which require quarantine on arrival, unless this can be foregone by a Covid test,” add Tui in a statement.



“If we need to cancel holidays because of updated government guidance, or after reviewing our holiday programme, we will contact customers and aim to give at least seven days’ advance notice.



“These customers can request a full cash refund, or change to a later date or alternative holiday with a booking incentive.”