Flintham said travel fully understood and did not dispute the need for difficult government decisions

Flintham said travel fully understood and did not dispute the need for difficult government decisions

Tui’s UK boss Andrew Flintham has revealed the company, the world’s largest leisure travel firm, hasn’t had a single meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson or chancellor Rishi Sunak during the Covid crisis.

Addressing Abta’s Travel Matters seminar on Tuesday (22 June), Andrew Flintham said it was indicative of the lack of support and engagement with travel at the highest echelons of government, despite the industry’s £37 billion annual contribution to the economy.



"There’s been no ‘katsu curry’ photo opportunity for us," said managing director of Tui UK and Ireland Flintham during his keynote speech, referring to Sunak’s high-profile photo op serving Wagamama customers last summer ahead of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.



"As an industry worth £37 billion a year to the UK economy, accounting for nearly 2% of GDP and supporting over half a million million jobs across the UK, we have not managed to get even one meeting with our prime minister or chancellor," said Flintham.



"Instead, we’ve had ministers giving mixed messages about not booking holidays, telling people not to travel, and announcing travel is dangerous. Add that to experts predicting where will and won’t be open and you have a confused, frustrated and despondent consumer. This has to stop."