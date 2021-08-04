The ship is the first of three Tui River Cruises vessels to set sail after 18 months of delays due to the pandemic.

“It’s been a long and difficult journey,” said Richard Sofer, Tui UK and Ireland’s commercial and business development director, during the christening event on Thursday (12 August).

“We’ve learnt a lot in the past two years but now it’s a real chance for our business to go from strength to strength.”

Chris Hackney, Tui’s UK and Ireland managing director of cruise, said: "We are delighted to finally launch Tui River Cruises and had a fitting celebration to get sailing in style.

"The team have worked tirelessly to get to this launch, and they’ve done a sensational job. The initial feedback we’ve had has been incredible and we’re now all really excited to welcome our first customers this weekend."