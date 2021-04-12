Operators have pledged to return to Cyprus "as soon as possible" this summer

The UK’s largest tour operator Tui has called for authorities in Cyprus to provide free or reduced-cost Covid-19 tests to encourage tourists to visit this summer.

Helen Caron, Tui Group’s purchasing director, said holidaymakers would not be “able to bear the cost” of having to take multiple Covid tests to go on holiday.

UK holidaymakers could face having to take at least two tests on their way to their destination, as well as another two tests when they return home, even for countries classified as “green” under the UK government’s new traffic light system.

During a virtual conference held by the Cyprus Hotel Managers Association on Thursday (15 April), Caron said these costs meant destinations would have to look for ways to either reduce the prices of Covid tests.

“Cyprus should focus on reducing the burden of the cost of these tests,” added Caron. “You should consider ways to cap the cost of tests or provide them for free.”

She said Cyprus also needed to provide sufficient testing capacity for visitors, as well as certification for tests that holidaymakers have to take before they return home.