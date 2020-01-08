Rihaala and Serendipity Tailormade have teamed up with five hotels, resorts and beach clubs in the country to offer services such as a modest swimwear beach and alcohol-free bars.

The properties offered include One Resort Aqua Park in Monastir, The Orangers Beach Resort and Bungalows in Hammamet and The Pearl Resort and Spa in Sousse.

"With its beautiful sandy beaches, friendly people, superb resorts and favourable exchange rate, Tunisia has a lot to offer the UK’s Muslim and family travel markets. With new air services being launched, including easyJet flights to Hammamet, there has never been a better time to visit," said Nabeel Shariff, Rihaala and Serendipity Tailormade’s founder.

The companies have also launched a social media campaign using #ihearttunisia to support the country as a destination.



"By offering attractive holiday packages tailored to this lucrative segment, we not only hope to reinvigorate the destination’s tourism industry after a tough few years, but establish Tunisia as a halal-friendly holiday hotspot to rival stalwarts like Turkey, introducing Muslim travellers to a new and exciting travel experience."

Packages lead in at £599pp or £2,394 for two adults and two children, all-inclusive with return direct flights on a seven-night basis.