Tunisia is embarking on a priority vaccination drive for its tourism workers

Tunisia has lifted its quarantine and testing rules for fully vaccinated visitors, while those still awaiting their jabs will be permitted entry with a negative PCR test result.

Travellers who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine will no longer be subject to an inbound quarantine or testing requirement.



They must provide official proof of vaccination via a QR code or alternative evidence of vaccination provided by the NHS or relevant health authority.



Additionally, anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19 at least six weeks prior to their departure will also be exempt from the quarantine and testing rules if they can submit a medical certificate demonstrating this.



The new rules came into effect from Tuesday (1 June).



All other non-resident arrivals, aged 12 or over, will be exempt from quarantine if they can provide evidence of a flight, transfer and accommodation booking as part of an organised trip or tour.



They must also present evidence of a negative PCR test for Covid-19 taken up to 72 hours prior to departure, commit to remaining in their travel group during their stay, use pre-booked tourist transport and accommodation, and agree to comply with Tunisia’s Covid-19 health protocol.