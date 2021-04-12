Nouvelair had planned to launch the flights last summer

Nouvelair will launch twice-weekly Gatwick and Manchester flights to Tunisia this summer.

The Tunisian carrier had planned to operate to Enfidha last summer, but the programme was pulled due to the Covid crisis.



Majority owned by TTS Group, which operates a DMC and several hotels in Tunisia, Nouvelair has been operating charter and scheduled flights to and from the UK since the late 1980s.



Its aim is to make up for capacity lost following the collapse of Thomas Cook and its airline in September 2019.



Nouvelair will initially operate two weekly services from Gatwick and two from Manchester, starting 3 July. The programme will run through to the end of October, with the potential to be extended.



It has also committed to running the programme on the same basis in 2022, starting in May. Flights will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft.