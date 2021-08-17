The destination has been off-limits to UK travellers for much of the key summer season after it was placed on the red list in May.



However, the Turkish embassy said in a statement provided to Sky the data on Turkey’s epidemic supported a favourable reclassification under the UK’s traffic light regime.



The latest three-weekly update to the system is due this week, with any changes likely to come into effect at the weekend or early next week.



"The scientific data on Covid-19 support our expectation that Turkey will be removed from the red list at the upcoming review," said the embassy.