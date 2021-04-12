The key Mediterranean destination said it would only require arriving passengers to provide a negative PCR test result at the border.



Turkey is also taking a range of measures to reassure and encourage holidaymakers this summer including a “priority” vaccination programme for staff at hotels and other tourist facilities.



The country’s Safe Tourism Certification Programme will provide Covid testing facilities at more than 8,000 certified hotels so guests can take tests before leaving the country with PCR tests priced at around £26 (well below the cost of the same tests in the UK). Tests can also be taken at Turkey’s international airports.



In another move, Turkey is offering holidaymakers a special insurance package from €15 covering Covid-related expenses, including treatment, medication and emergency care costs if they have to be taken to a state-owned or private hospital during their stay. The insurance also covers extra accommodation expenses as well.