Turkey says it will be ready to host British tourists this summer

Turkey has vowed to reopen to British tourists this summer with no Covid-19 vaccination requirement.

The country has pledged to review its pre-travel test requirement too, starting 15 April.



It has also announced a priority vaccination programme for those employed across the country’s tourism economy.



This will extend to hotel workers and other tourism employees, who will be vaccinated before the summer.



“We are looking forward to welcoming British tourists with open arms, as we did safely last summer," said Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey’s minister of culture and tourism.



"We have world-class border processes in place for ensuring travel will be low-risk throughout Turkey. We are working with the British authorities to ensure these necessary processes are world-class and as up-to-date as possible.



"We will not require vaccination passports from international travellers when entering the country."



Ersoy said that the country would review case numbers from 15 April and determine whether it will continue to require Brits to provide evidence a negative pre-travel Covid test.



"I expect there will be no such requirement from British visitors as the UK government is rapidly, and impressively, rolling out the vaccination program for the whole nation and a significant portion of the population will be vaccinated by early summer."