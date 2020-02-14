Brits travelling to Turkey currently have to acquire a £27 e-visa permitting them entry.



However, from 2 March, the UK – along with several countries in the EU Schengen area – will be granted an exemption to Turkey’s visa rules.



It is unclear at this stage whether the exemption will continue to apply to the UK once the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December.



Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the move was part of efforts to increase the country’s "tourism potential".



The announcement was made by ministerial spokesperson Hami Aksoy on Thursday (20 February).