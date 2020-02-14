Turkey will suspend entry visa requirements for British holidaymakers next month in a bid to boost inbound tourism.
Brits travelling to Turkey currently have to acquire a £27 e-visa permitting them entry.
However, from 2 March, the UK – along with several countries in the EU Schengen area – will be granted an exemption to Turkey’s visa rules.
It is unclear at this stage whether the exemption will continue to apply to the UK once the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December.
Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the move was part of efforts to increase the country’s "tourism potential".
The announcement was made by ministerial spokesperson Hami Aksoy on Thursday (20 February).
"As of 2 March 2020, Turkey has decided to exempt visa requirements for the members of the European Union Schengen area, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, as well as the United Kingdom citizens, for touristic travels to Turkey for every 90 days within 180 day period," said Aksoy.
"This step aims at increasing our tourism potential with these countries as well as further developing our trade, economic and cultural relations."
The Foreign Office is yet to update its travel advice to reflect the change.
However, it notes British nationals made 2.3 million visits to Turkey in 2018.