Freebird will offer new Antalya flight options, opening up Turkey's southern coast (Credit: Nihat Sinan Erul/Unsplash)

Turkish charter carrier Freebird Airlines will offer its own flights to Antalya from Gatwick and Manchester this summer.

Freebird has previously worked with UK operators to offer charter flights to Turkey, but will launch its own programme in July.



From 3 July, Freebird will operate a twice-weekly Manchester-Antalya service, flying on Wednesdays and Saturdays.



Twice-weekly Gatwick-Antalya flights, meanwhile, will get under way from 4 July, flying on Tuesdays and Sundays.



Flights will operate through to the end of October 2021. Freebird also plans to operate the programme on the same basis next year too, starting in May 2022.



It will use Airbus A320 aircraft to operate the flights.