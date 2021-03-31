American Queen Steamboat Company is celebrating the christening of its latest vessel, the American Countess

Agents can earn a bottle of bourbon for themselves and their clients when booking Mississippi river cruises until the end of May.

The incentive is being run by the American Queen Steamboat Company to celebrate the christening of its latest vessel, the American Countess.

A bottle of Maker’s Mark bourbon was smashed on the steamboat’s hull during its naming ceremony last week.

The four-deck vessel features 123 staterooms and joins sisters American Queen and American Duchess on the Mississippi, offering six- to 15-day itineraries.

Every agent who makes an American Countess 2021, 2022 or 2023 Mississippi cruise package booking through Light Blue Travel by 31 May will receive a bottle of Maker’s Mark for themselves and their customer.

A 10-night New Orleans to Memphis “The River of Legends” Lower Mississippi cruise leads in from £3,295pp – including flights from London, two nights’ pre-cruise hotel and seven nights’ fully-inclusive cruise.

Agents who secure sales should contact: sales@lightbluetravel.co.uk