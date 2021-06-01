Did Wednesday’s Travel Day of Action work? Britain awoke on Thursday (24 June) to perhaps the most encouraging set of headlines for the travel sector for several months.

Several outlets suggest the industry will get some good news on an effort by government to lift some of the country’s international travel restrictions on Thursday.

Some urge caution, however, following German chancellor Angela Merkel’s view that Britons should be barred from Europe because of the Delta variant.

Travel Day of Action (23 June) receives some coverage, with several outlets interviewing agents and travel organisations about their participation and struggles.

Here are the key headlines that affect travel today (Thursday 24 June).



Travel rules to be reviewed following industry pressure

Rules on foreign travel are to be reviewed later after industry bosses united in a desperate plea for the green list to be extended. Transport secretary Grant Shapps will face MPs this morning with an update on the traffic lights system expected this afternoon. (BBC)

Hancock hints at holidays abroad for the double jabbed

The health secretary Matt Hancock has suggested foreign trips to amber list countries could be given the go-ahead in the near future for those with two vaccination doses. The government is hoping a trial replacing quarantine with daily testing will prove effective. (Sky News)

Fears European countries could bar Brits

The UK government was under pressure to add popular tourist destinations to the green list amid fears a number of European countries could soon be closed to UK visitors. The Balearic islands and Malta are hotly tipped to be reopened, but German chancellor Angela Merkel has called for restrictions on UK citizens by EU countries. (The Times)

Malta and Balearics “ready for green list”

Ministers are under intense pressure to lift restrictions on travel to Malta and the Balearics today, with Whitehall sources confirming the two destinations are safe for travel. However, there are fears the government could overrule advisors. (The Daily Mail)

Holidays to Europe in doubt after Merkel’s demand

Angela Merkel could scupper expansion of the green list by demanding EU countries introduce mandatory quarantine for Britons. The UK’s fully vaccinated travel scheme is expected to take effect in August, but industry chiefs are lobbying for its introduction on 19 July (The Telegraph)

Wednesday start for expanded green list

Holidaymakers will be able to jet off to a bigger range of destinations from 4am next Wednesday when a new green list will apply. In further good news, travellers who are double jabbed may need only one test when they return. The news came after yesterday’s Day of Action urged the government to avoid a “summer of chaos”. (The Sun)

Industry unites in last gasp SOS

Agents and operators told how their income had shrunk to almost zero in the past 15 months. Participants in yesterday’s industry Day of Action slammed the lack of dialogue between travel and ministers. (City AM)