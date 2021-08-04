TV Response claims to "revolutionise" the cost of direct response television advertising and make it a feasible alternative to Google’s “Pay Per Click” adverts.

The agency was formed by a group of specialists and will be a division of The Content Gym, which is financially back by chair and investor Endacott and run by managing director Paul Edwards.

Endacott said: "Many business sectors are now looking for alternatives to the very expensive Google customer acquisition route.

"The experience of the TV Response team is second to none and I’m backing them to provide exactly this alternative, using what I refer to as ’long tail’ TV advertising using smaller satellite channels, combined with the science of Sky Adsmarts and a low-cost TV production.

"TV provides a level playing field, as the big guys cannot block out the top spots of visibility in the same way they do on Google, with smaller brands getting a big profile boost by ’As seen on TV’ halo effect."

TV Response, which works with ITV, Sky, Channel 4 and AdSmart, offers "tester kits" to clients from £10,000.