Parliament will debate travel on Wednesday as Target protests outside

Parliament will debate travel on Wednesday as Target protests outside

Just two weeks are left to save the travel industry, pressure group Target has warned.

Target said a combination of lack of bookings, the ending of government support and loans becoming due meant the industry was facing a crisis point.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s day of action, Jill Waite, Target co-founder, said: “Travel Agents are now facing critical challenges.

"Customers do not want to pay balances due for holidays this summer and travel agents are seeing more cancellations and amendments, whilst still generating no revenue.

“The Self-Employed Income Support Scheme is almost finished, with just one payment remaining. Those agents registered as a limited company never even got this.”

In addition, the furlough scheme was almost ended, she said, with the government reducing the grant from 80% to 70% from 1 July and then to 60% for August and September.

“From 1 October onwards the Government grant ends and employers must meet the full wage bill.”

Other bills, including consortia fees, rent and insurance payments were also due.

“Business owners are telling us that they will have to start making more staff redundant unless they get more support in the next two weeks.”

Waite said Target members were “bewildered” at the lack of support received in comparison with the UK hospitality industry.

She added: “UK Hospitality seem much more focused and effective in representing their members as a single body, than the numerous trade bodies that represent the travel industry.”