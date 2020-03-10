New restrictions on foreign travel to the Gulf states will come into force over the coming days.



In the UAE, the decision will not apply to those who have already obtained visas prior to Tuesday (17 March)

when it enacts its new policy.



However, the Foreign Office (FCO) has warned British travellers of more stringent controls upon arrival.



The UAE’s federal authority for identity and citizenship made the announcement in a statement published via the Wam news agency on Saturday (14 March).



"The move comes as part of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE in response to the World Health Organisation’s declaration of Covid-19 as a pandemic, a development which reflects the high risks now associated with travel under the current circumstances."



Qatar will roll out its tougher visa system on Sunday (15 March).