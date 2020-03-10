The United Arab Emirates and Qatar will suspend the issuance of new visas from early news week, according to state media reports.
New restrictions on foreign travel to the Gulf states will come into force over the coming days.
In the UAE, the decision will not apply to those who have already obtained visas prior to Tuesday (17 March)
when it enacts its new policy.
However, the Foreign Office (FCO) has warned British travellers of more stringent controls upon arrival.
The UAE’s federal authority for identity and citizenship made the announcement in a statement published via the Wam news agency on Saturday (14 March).
"The move comes as part of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE in response to the World Health Organisation’s declaration of Covid-19 as a pandemic, a development which reflects the high risks now associated with travel under the current circumstances."
Qatar will roll out its tougher visa system on Sunday (15 March).
The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for the UAE to reflect the new measures outlined by the UAE.
"We understand that from 17 March, the UAE will temporarily suspend the issuance of all visas, with the exception of diplomatic passport holders," said the FCO.
"Visas will no longer be issued on arrival, although those who have a visa issued before that date should be allowed to travel; visitors will be tested on arrival and be required to self-isolate for four days.
"It is not currently clear whether these changes apply to all visitors or those coming from a specific risk-based list of countries."
The FCO further warned various air, land and sea routes to and from the country have been suspended, while passenger cruise ships are not currently permitted to dock in the UAE.
With regards to Qatar, the FCO currently notes no other specific restrictions on UK nationals travelling to Qatar, other than warning people travelling from Italy, France, Germany and Spain will be denied entry.