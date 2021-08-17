The move was confirmed by the country’s ministry of health and prevention on Monday (30 August) and came into effect on Tuesday (31 August).



PCR tests in all national medical establishments have been capped at AED $50 (£9.88) to encourage regular testing.



"The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced a reduction in the price of PCR tests in all national medical establishments to AED50 while obliging all centres and laboratories to issue results within 24 hours," said the ministry.



"This move aims to reduce the cost of tests and ease the burdens on members of the community while ensuring regular testing for coronavirus (Covid-19). The resolution will be in force from 31 August 2021."