The United Arab Emirates has cut the cost of PCR tests for Covid-19 to less than £10 and mandated results must be provided within 24 hours.
The move was confirmed by the country’s ministry of health and prevention on Monday (30 August) and came into effect on Tuesday (31 August).
PCR tests in all national medical establishments have been capped at AED $50 (£9.88) to encourage regular testing.
"The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced a reduction in the price of PCR tests in all national medical establishments to AED50 while obliging all centres and laboratories to issue results within 24 hours," said the ministry.
"This move aims to reduce the cost of tests and ease the burdens on members of the community while ensuring regular testing for coronavirus (Covid-19). The resolution will be in force from 31 August 2021."
The UAE was recently moved onto the UK’s amber list, meaning fully vaccinated arrivals into the UK from the UAE no longer have to quarantine upon their arrival, so long as they were fully vaccinated in the UK, EU or US.
There is no vaccination requirement for travel to the UAE, and no quarantine requirement in six of the country’s seven emirates, Abu Dhabi being the exception.
All arrivals in the UAE must provide evidence of a negative test for Covid-19 taken up to 72 hours prior to departure, with arrivals in Abu Dhabi required to take a PCR test on arrival.