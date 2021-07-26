There are also reports of moves by the UK government to step up its lobbying efforts to persuade US president Joe Biden to lift the current ban on British visitors.

But there are warnings reopening inbound international travel could increase the risk of new Covid-19 variants coming into the country, while the UK’s seven-day downward trend in new cases of Covid-19 came to an end.

Here are all the key headlines concerning travel in Thursday’s national press (29 July).

Britain’s back in business

The UK has finally reopened its doors to the world after 16 months in semi-isolation with the decision to reopen travel from the US and EU for fully vaccinated people, and the government’s removal of the ban on international cruising from the UK. (The Daily Mail)

Travel hope as UK opens borders with EU and US

As well as the boost to inbound travel, there are hopes that European destinations such as France and Italy will soon become more accessible to British holidaymakers. While health secretary Sajid Javid has urged the under-30s to get jabbed if they want an overseas holiday this summer. (The i)

US urged to scrap travel ban on Britons

The government is poised to step up its diplomatic pressure on the US to drop the current ban on British travellers, following the decision on Wednesday (28 July) to allow fully vaccinated Americans to visit the UK without having to quarantine from next week. (The Telegraph)

Fears over health risk from amber travellers

Ministers approved plans to reopen the UK border to foreign travellers despite warnings from health experts that there was a “clear public health risk” to making the move. This includes the potential risk of allowing in some EU citizens who have been given “lower quality” vaccines. (The Times)

Daily Covid cases rise for first time in a week as deaths fall

The number of new Covid infections in the UK rose to 27,734 on Wednesday (28 July) – the first increase after seven consecutive days of falling case numbers. Although death rates from the virus dropped from 131 to 91 in the latest 24-hour period. (Sky News)



Thailand’s promise to reopen thrown into doubt with record cases

The south-east Asian country’s phased reopening of the tourism industry could be under threat as Thailand struggles with a record number of Covid cases and deaths. The current low vaccination rate in Thailand could jeopardise the government’s pledge to fully reopen the country’s economy by October. (Financial Times)