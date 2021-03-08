Portugal now hopes to reopen to British tourists from 17 May (Credit: Alex Paganelli / Unsplash)

Portugal has officially been removed from the UK government’s "red list" after more than two months.

Direct travel to and from the country was banned by the government on 15 January owing to Portugal’s "strong travel links" with Brazil where a new Covid-19 "variant of concern" had been identified.



From 15 February, travellers arriving in the UK from Portugal have been required to self-isolate for 10 days in government-appointed hotel quarantine facilities.



However, the Department for Transport (DfT) on Monday (15 March) said it would remove Portugal, and Mauritius, from the red list at 4am on Friday (19 March).



"The risk of importing a variant of concern from these destinations has reduced," said the DfT in a statement, adding: "Portugal has put steps in place to mitigate the risk from its links with countries where variants have become a concern, and now has genomic surveillance in place."



It means the direct flight and maritime ban on Portugal, as well as Madeira and the Azores, has been lifted.