According to The Times, ministers are expected to discuss the plans on Wednesday (28 July) with Boris Johnson reportedly concerned about the EU’s progress in enabling international travel compared with Britain

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, meanwhile, have called on the government to ditch its requirement for amber list arrivals, who have been fully vaccinated outside the UK, to self-isolate following a successful trial.

Under current UK rules, arriving travellers from amber list countries must have been fully jabbed through the UK’s vaccination programme to avoid self-isolation.