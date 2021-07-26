England could reopen its borders to fully vaccinated arrivals from the EU and US, without quarantine, as soon as next week
According to The Times, ministers are expected to discuss the plans on Wednesday (28 July) with Boris Johnson reportedly concerned about the EU’s progress in enabling international travel compared with Britain
British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, meanwhile, have called on the government to ditch its requirement for amber list arrivals, who have been fully vaccinated outside the UK, to self-isolate following a successful trial.
Under current UK rules, arriving travellers from amber list countries must have been fully jabbed through the UK’s vaccination programme to avoid self-isolation.
The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) reported the economy could lose £639 million a day because of the pressure on tourism. It also warned 218,000 more jobs in the sector are at "serious risk" of being lost.
On Tuesday (27 July), Johnson confirmed the traffic light system would be reviewed later this week.
A second "checkpoint" review is due on Saturday (31 July) after three checkpoints were written into the system devised by the Global Travel Taskforce earlier this year.