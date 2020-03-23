More than a million jobs are at risk if the UK government fails to provide "targeted support" for the country’s aviation sector.
The Airport Operators Association (AOA) renewed its call for respite on Tuesday (31 March), claiming support from the government was "lagging behind" that of other major economies.
Chief executive Karen Dee said with Britain "reliant" on aviation for trade, business, and both domestic and international travel, ministers had to do more promptly.
“As an island nation, we are reliant on aviation to facilitate our trade and to enable businesses and consumers to travel domestically and internationally," said Dee. "More than half the UK population flew at least once last year, and 40% by value of our non-EU trade travels by air.
"More than a million people are employed directly or indirectly in aviation, and many more jobs rely on our sector."
The AOA though believes the UK government’s contribution so far pales against that of the US, where airlines have access to a US $58 billion pot; Australia, where ministers have detailed an AUS $715 million relief package; and across Europe, with Nordic governments, as well as those in France and Spain, having already taken decisive steps.
"The UK government is lagging behind its international competitors when it comes to safeguarding our vital industry for the future," said Dee. "Aviation was at the forefront of the impact of Covid-19, but we appear to be at the back of the queue when it comes to government providing targeted support.
"As passenger volumes approach zero, airports are downscaling operations across the UK and in some cases have announced temporary closures. Without passengers, an airport cannot run sustainably. It is time for the UK government to step up to the plate.”
The AOA also highlighted Iata’s forecast that UK passengers could fall by more than a third this year from nearly 300 million last year to less than 200 million.
Rafael Schvartzman, Iata regional vice-president for Europe, added: "Every job created in the aviation industry supports another 24 jobs in the wider economy. Governments must recognise the vital importance of the air transport industry, and that support is urgently needed."