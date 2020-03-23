The Airport Operators Association (AOA) renewed its call for respite on Tuesday (31 March), claiming support from the government was "lagging behind" that of other major economies.



Chief executive Karen Dee said with Britain "reliant" on aviation for trade, business, and both domestic and international travel, ministers had to do more promptly.



“As an island nation, we are reliant on aviation to facilitate our trade and to enable businesses and consumers to travel domestically and internationally," said Dee. "More than half the UK population flew at least once last year, and 40% by value of our non-EU trade travels by air.



"More than a million people are employed directly or indirectly in aviation, and many more jobs rely on our sector."