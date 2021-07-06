Grant Shapps said it was "not right" for Brits to be refused entry because they had received the Indian-made version of the AstraZeneca jab (Credit: BBC Breakfast)

The UK government will be “speaking to” Maltese authorities after reports that some British travellers were being denied entry because they received an Indian-made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the move after it emerged Malta’s government is not accepting British travellers who have received this version of the AstraZeneca jab, which has been given to around five million people in the UK.

“It’s not right and should not be happening in our view,” said Shapps when asked about the issue on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday (14 July).

“It does not matter whether the AstraZeneca [vaccine] you have is made here or by the Serum Institute in India. They are absolutely the same product and provide absolutely the same certification and level of protection from the virus.

“We will certainly speak to Maltese colleagues to point all of this out. It’s up to them what they do. We will be making the scientific point in the strongest possible terms.”