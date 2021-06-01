Travellers are being “imprisoned” in the UK under Covid restrictions without evidence to justify the policy, a member of parliament’s Transport Select Committee has said.

Labour MP Ben Bradshaw said the industry and its customers “have been completely abandoned” by the government.

“It is now pursuing a totally non-evidence approach to travel. While Europe is opening and Europeans are free to travel, and America has opened up and Americans are free to travel, we are still incarcerated in Boris Johnson’s prison island.”

Bradshaw was speaking to TTG editor Sophie Griffiths outside parliament during the Day of Action, and was critical of the secrecy around the traffic light system.

“We have always said in the Labour Party that we would support decisions based on the evidence; this policy is not based on the evidence," said Bradshaw.