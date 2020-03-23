TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
UK hotels invited to donate free weekend breaks for NHS staff

29 Mar 2020by Jennifer Morris

Hotel agency for groups, 10 or More, is looking to collate a database of hotels in the UK willing to offer a weekend stay to NHS “frontline workers” once the coronavirus crisis is over.

UKpastoralhub.jpg
UKpastoralhub.jpg

Debbie Robinson, founder and director of 10 or More, wrote on her LinkedIn page: “To use our time positively, we would like to put together a database of hotels in the UK who would be interested in donating a weekend stay to a frontline worker in the NHS who is coping with this crisis directly on Covid-19 wards, to be used when the emergency is over.

 

“If there is enough interest from hotels to get this going, we’ll publish a list of hotels who have donated, and open this out to all NHS staff currently working with Covid-19 patients.

 

“We’ll match up weekends away with randomly chosen verified NHS workers living within a reasonable distance of each hotel, to be redeemed when the emergency is over.

 

“This is just a small token of everyone’s appreciation and will give them the chance to rest, recoup, and enjoy some peace.”

 

Robinson added that any “extras”, such as a spa treatment or dinner, would be welcomed.

 

She is keen for the message to be shared “far and wide” and invites those hotels interested to contact her directly at debbie@10ormore.com
coronavirusCovid19DestinationsOneTravelIndustry
