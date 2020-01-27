The panel, chaired by TTG Media CEO Daniel Pearce, also discussed the fast-growing short-term rental sector, with the SHAA’s Karr insisting the sector is subject to a similar amount of regulation as traditional accommodation providers.



“To say there isn’t a level playing field is unfair,” she argued. “There is a whole page of regulations on our website. If a premises is safe to be let out for a whole year to a tenant then it is safe to be rented out for one night to a visitor.”



However, Alistair Handyside, chair of the South West Tourism Alliance and owner of a holiday cottage business in Devon, said short-term rental properties should be subject to the same fire and gas safety regulations as hotels and cottage providers.



“The duty of care cuts in in law on just one night,” he insisted.



“It’s the consumer who is at risk. Airbnb says it does not guarantee that a property exists or is safe and legal. That’s not what a consumer expects.”