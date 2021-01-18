Fritz Joussen said he expected the UK to be ready for leisure travel this summer

Tui expects the UK to be its first major source market to reopen its borders and restart leisure travel, owing to the pace of its Covid vaccination programme.

Chief executive Fritz Joussen said what the UK had achieved so far with regards to vaccination was "amazing", and urged other countries to be equally ambitious.



More than half of Tui’s 2.8 million summer 2021 bookings so far are from the UK, Joussen revealed during a briefing call on Tuesday morning (9 February) detailing the firm’s first quarter (three months to 31 December) results.



Tui put its summer 2021 programme on sale early in the UK, which saw bookings start to roll in from August last year.



Joussen said he was increasingly confident about summer 2021 with vaccination coming in addition to better quality rapid testing, which he said would ensure the summer 2021 travel landscape was significantly more stable than summer 2020.



"We are very positive that summer vacations will be possible," said Joussen. "We have 2.8 million bookings in the system, more than 50% of which are in the UK."