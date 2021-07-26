Airlines UK said while the UK had fallen behind its nearest competitors, the move – confirmed last week – to ease quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals from the US and EU was welcome.



However, in a letter to transport secretary Grant Shapps, the bosses of seven major UK carriers said it was vital the government now re-focused on building momentum.



Together, they have called for an expanded green list, an easing of the testing burden on travellers, and greater certainty in the rules for travel for the remainder of the summer.



The letter was signed by Shai Weiss, chief executive of Virgin Atlantic; Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet; Sean Doyle, chief executive of British Airways; Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays; Andrew Flintham, managing director of Tui UK and Ireland; Jonathan Hinkles, chief executive of Loganair; and Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair.



"We must now build on this momentum by adding more countries to the green list next week and by reducing the still onerous and increasingly disproportionate burden of testing on travellers," wrote Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK.



"We are increasingly concerned the UK is not on a path to a sustainable recovery of aviation due to the continued restrictions that are being imposed on international travel."