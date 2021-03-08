MSC Cruises UK and Ireland boss outlines the company’s journey to restarting operations in the UK and what experience awaits guests this summer onboard flagship, MSC Virtuosa .

Very early on at the start of the pandemic when we halted the fleet, our senior management team in Geneva started focusing on how we would be able to restart cruises in a safe and responsible way.

We established a taskforce and formed a blue ribbon panel of experts which devised a health and safety protocol which helped to set the standard for the industry and in many cases our measures went above and beyond the guidelines set out by the experts and authorities.

Since last August, when our first ship returned to sea, we have safely carried more than 55,000 guests in the Mediterranean and we are now able to bring this expertise and knowledge to our operations in the UK.

This is one of the reasons we took the decision to welcome vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests - under the protection of our tried and tested protocols.

It is no surprise that we have seen so many cruise lines announcing their plans to sail in the UK this summer. British people really enjoy cruising and are ready for a much-deserved holiday. It also sends a really positive signal to other parts of the world that people want to cruise and it is possible to restart safely.

When working on our plans, we knew we wanted to do something special for British guests, so when the opportunity presented itself, we did not hesitate a single moment to deploy our latest and most innovative ship, MSC Virtuosa, in the UK.

This is going to be her inaugural season and we are incredibly excited that our guests will be the first to experience her next generation facilities this summer. Lockdown restrictions have made everyone dream of going somewhere different and getting away from it all, so holidaymakers are now ready to explore something new.

Since restarting cruises in Italy, Greece and Malta we have seen our loyal fans come back onboard but we have also seen a large number of first-time guests.