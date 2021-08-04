Another investigation suggests that some test providers are trying to grab more market share by not charging VAT on their kits for holidaymakers.



The UK also faces a major milestone in its recovery from the pandemic this weekend as crowds return to Premier League football games, festivals and other events.

Here are the key headlines concerning travel the UK woke up to on Friday (13 August).

UK travellers pay most in Europe for holiday Covid tests

The cost of tests needed for holidaymakers to travel abroad are higher in the UK than in any other country in western Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Belgium, according to research. A family of four pays an average total of £400 for the required tests when returning from green and amber countries. (The Times)

Firms selling UK travel Covid tests not charging VAT

An investigation has found some Covid travel test providers are not charging 20% VAT on their testing kits for holidaymakers. This practice may be “skewing the market” when consumers choose which provider to use and is likely to put more pressure on the UK government to intervene and regulate the testing sector. (The Guardian)

Britain faces biggest test for living with Covid this weekend

The UK is set for its biggest weekend of live events since the pandemic began this weekend with crowds flocking to Premier League football matches, festivals and theatre performances. Scientists have warned the return of these mass events is likely to increase Covid infection levels. (The i)

UK’s daily Covid cases jump by 10% in a week



The latest coronavirus statistics show the daily number of infections rose by 10% on Thursday (12 August) to 33,000 cases – the seventh consecutive day of week-on-week increases in the UK. The number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid is also “creeping upwards” according to the latest figures. (Daily Mail)

Disney rebounds as visitors return to theme parks

Disney has been boosted by a “strong rebound” in the number of visitors to its theme parks around the world over the past three months. While forward bookings are also encouraging, there are fears about the impact of the spread of the Delta variant in key destinations in the coming months. (Wall Street Journal)

Airbnb benefits from travel recovery as bookings increase



Tourists from countries with higher vaccination rates are now “driving the travel recovery”, said accommodation platform Airbnb. But the company warned the spread of Covid variants around the world and “inconsistent” local health regulations could hit bookings later this year. (Financial Times)

Europe needs to prepare for temperatures of 50C

The Met Office has warned the continent needs to “brace itself” for record-breaking temperatures of 50C and higher in the coming years. Several countries have been hit by serious wildfires this summer, while Sicily reached a new European record-breaking temperature of 48.8C this week. (The Independent)