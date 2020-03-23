At a US-chaired virtual meeting on 25 March, foreign ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US and the EU all agreed to use collective resources in bringing nationals home.

The G7 foreign ministers also said they would work to keep repatriation routes open, reduce tariffs on medical supplies and protect democracies against disinformation.

"I’ve agreed to work together to intensify international co-operation to support vulnerable countries, pursue a vaccine, protect the world economy, and enable our citizens who are stranded to get home safely," said the UK’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

The UK has so far committed £241 million in support for the global battle against coronavirus, including £40 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.