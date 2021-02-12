Companies in the We're Good to Go scheme can now use the international Safe Travels stamp

Tourism businesses in the UK registered with the “We’re Good to Go” scheme will now automatically receive the international “Safe Travels” stamp as well.

The move comes thanks to an agreement between VisitBritain and the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which runs the global Safe Travels initiative that enables travellers to recognise destinations where standardised global protocols have been adopted.

VisitBritain is co-ordinating the addition of the Safe Travels stamp in the UK, on behalf of the WTTC, for those firms registered to the We’re Good to Go scheme – with those catering to international visitors being particularly urged to apply for the Safe Travels endorsement.

VisitBritain chief executive Sally Balcombe said: “This is testament to the hard work and commitment of tens of thousands of businesses right across the country who have adapted and innovated to safely meet new ways of working and are already ‘good to go’.



“This international stamp sitting alongside our We’re Good To Go mark also serves to reinforce that ‘ring of confidence’ for visitors that UK tourism businesses, attractions and destinations have clear processes in place to welcome them back safely as travel restrictions can be lifted.”





WTTC chief executive Gloria Guevara added: “The globally recognised stamp enables both business and leisure travellers to distinguish destinations around the world which have adopted health and hygiene global standardised protocols.”