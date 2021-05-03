The UK's travel and tourism sector has suffered more than other major global markets (Credit: Anthony Delanoix / Unsplash)

The UK's travel and tourism sector has suffered more than other major global markets (Credit: Anthony Delanoix / Unsplash)

The UK’s travel and tourism industry has suffered more during the Covid-19 crisis than many other major markets around the world, according to the latest data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

The contribution that the UK travel sector makes to the country’s GDP fell by 62.5% in 2020 compared with the previous year – well above the global average of a 49.1% year-on-year drop.

This slump in tourism means that the UK has fallen from being the fifth largest global travel markets in 2019 to eighth place last year, according to WTTC’s 2021 Economic Impact Report.



WTTC president and chief executive Gloria Guevara said the UK’s steeper decline was “due to the damaging and ineffective quarantines and unhelpful continuing travel restrictions”.

“With positive news from across Europe about the gradual reopening of borders we hope to see many more countries adopt a more risk-based approach,” added Guevara.