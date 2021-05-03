UK holidaymakers will be able to visit Portugal from Monday (credit: Tui)

Portugal is to allow UK visitors to enter the country from Monday (17 May) as international travel resumes.

The country is one of only 12 to feature on the government’s new ‘green list” as part of its reopening of international travel on Monday.

Portugal’s minister of state for foreign affairs said that British tourists would be allowed to enter the country from 00.00 on 17 May.

Any visitors to Portugal will have to a PCR Covid test 72 hours before departure.

The decision to allow UK visitors from Monday revokes Portugal’s essential travel restrictions which will end on Sunday (16 May).

The Portuguese National Tourist Office has also been working to ensure that "testing capacity in Portugal will meet the demand from tourists", as well as expanding the Clean & Safe seal for tourism businesses.



“People from the United Kingdom have visited Portugal and celebrated our culture, traditions, landmarks, history, and enjoyed our warm hospitality for decades. We look forward to welcome all travellers coming from the UK,” said the tourist office.