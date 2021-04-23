The UK and EU are yet to enter into detailed talks over vaccine passes ahead of the summer holiday season, The Guardian has reported.

According to the paper, a spokesperson for the European Commission on Monday (26 April) confirmed talks between the EU and the US were progressing.



However, they said there was yet "no contact at present with the UK" with regards to mutual recognition of any vaccine or testing certification.



Last week, it was reported the UK government would roll out a vaccine certification regime in time for the proposed 17 May resumption of international travel.



The Telegraph said the scheme would provide travellers a government-approved document verifying their vaccination status.



The EU, meanwhile, is working on its own digital green pass proposal, which will seek to restore intra-EU travel using vaccination and test certification.



It has confirmed the scheme will have provisions for third countries, such as the UK.



President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, recently told the New York Times she anticipated the EU welcoming fully vaccinated US tourists this summer.