The UK government is being urged to create a Tourism Export Recovery Fund to help inbound tourism businesses survive into 2022.

Trade association UKinbound said the fund should be used to support firms that are “wholly reliant” on international visitors until the likely return of this market from spring 2022.

Inbound specialists, including tour operators and destination management companies (DMCs), have seen revenue plunged by at least 90% due to the Covid-19 crisis.

UKinbound said the fund would allow operators and DMCs to apply for a grant based on their 2019 revenue, which would pump around £47 million into the sector and allow these businesses to survive until the international market starts to recover.



The body also called for the furlough scheme to be extended for the sector until April 2022. Currently around 77% of staff are still on furlough and UKinbound warned that ending furlough payments from 1 October, as planned, would have “devastating consequences for the sector”.