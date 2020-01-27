Joss Croft began his tourism career working in a cowboy-themed Disneyland Paris bar, so has first-hand experience of how vital overseas staff are on the front line in tourism.

It’s one issue high on his agenda for 2020 as UKinbound members prepare to meet in Bristol next month.



Croft is now 14 months into his role, having joined from the Department for International Trade (DIT), where he was managing director of marketing.

He previously spent 16 years at VisitBritain, heading up its marketing operation during the 2012 Olympics.



“I did miss tourism,” he confesses. His time at the DIT “taught him how politicians operate”, but he clearly prefers his new role: “Actually being able to make a decision is really good; your span of influence is also much greater.”



So what’s on his to-do list? “We’re recruiting more members,” he says. “We’re now over 400.”



UKinbound’s roots as an inbound tour operators’ association means Croft is keen to attract more accommodation providers and those from the wider industry, such as OTAs, and to encourage them to interact.

“What we are trying to do is make each others’ businesses as sustainable as possible,” he explains.