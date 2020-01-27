The chairman of Ukinbound said at the tourism association’s annual convention in Bristol this week that the recent conduct of British politicians has given Britain a “brand problem” overseas.



James Aitken, who is also managing director of inbound operator Cashel Travel, blamed Brexit chaos and arguments in parliament for tarnishing the country’s reputation.



“Over Christmas a taxi driver in India said to me ‘Order! Order’ when he learnt I was from the UK. Britain has a brand problem, and we need to work hard to improve it,” he insisted.

Aitken also urged UKinbound members to play their part in minimising the harmful effects of overtourism, by visiting popular locations outside peak hours.