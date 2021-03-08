The UK’s travel and tourism industry "cannot afford a stop-start recovery", according to trade body UKinbound.

UKinbound on Tuesday (30 March) moved to reiterate its three key demands ahead of an announcement on international travel next month.



It is seeking a restart, based on a risk framework, that removes quarantine and relies instead on digital entry documentation, such as digital test or vaccine certification and paperless passenger locator forms.



Additionally, UKinbound is seeking a bilateral travel agreement with the US to re-energise travel from the UK’s most valuable inbound market.



It also wants a four-nation approach to the lifting of the UK’s current inbound travel restrictions to allow visitors to travel freely around the union.