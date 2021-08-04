The financial services company claims around 11.6 million people are planning to go on holiday this year - which could lead to a shortfall of £465 million.

A poll of 2,001 UK adults between 21 and 23 July carried out by Opinium found that around 680 respondents (34%) set aside £78pp for pre-departure tests, yet the average price is £118.

This means tourists could be under-budgeting by around £40pp.

Nearly three quarters of Brits (72%) admit they have not budgeted enough with over a quarter (27%) setting aside less than £50pp.