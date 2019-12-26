The Unite union has urged the newly formed government to conduct a fresh inquiry into the Thomas Cook collapse.
ITV has reported that the trade union representing Cook’s airline staff has asked prime minister Boris Johnson’s government to start a new investigation into why the long-standing tour operator failed.
It says only 20% of former Cook employees have managed to find a new job elsewhere and many have been forced to take a pay cut.
Unite says there should be an inquiry into how the Department for Transport handled the crisis.
"A profitable airline was allowed to collapse into liquidation and then the workers who have paid taxes all their working lives have had to deal with the complex procedures to get what they are owed and have even been blocked from claiming the benefits they are entitled to," said Diana Holland, Unite’s assistant general secretary.
"Even the minority of workers who have secured permanent full-time work are being paid far less than previously, and working hours that don’t fit as well with their family lives."
A government spokesman told ITV: "An analysis of Thomas Cook’s financial position, coupled with the government’s belief it should not prop up private airlines or tour operators, resulted in a carefully considered decision being taken to not intervene in the company.
"We know that losing a job is a distressing time for people and we were ready on day one to help those affected.
"Our dedicated staff have helped thousands, including fast-tracking applications so people are supported to find new work or training as soon as possible."
The previous government’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee conducted an investigation in November, which involved questioning the auditors, former bosses, and union workers about what led to the collapse.
However, its findings were cut short when the 2019 December general election was called.